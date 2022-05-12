ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Susan Begy, Writers and Books’ current Artist in Residence, has launched a new project called “Wishbones” and she wants you to submit your story.

Begy discussed the project Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“The Wishbones Project is a collaborative sculpture project in which I am inviting people to participate by sending me a personal story,” Begy said. “From their narratives, I am creating a series of small abstract sculptures that are carved out of alabaster.”

The submission deadline is coming up on May 25. Email your story to WABArtistinResidency@gmail.com.

“I am looking for anything that is important to someone,” said Begy. “It can be a poem, a memory, or an anecdote. People can share their troubles or their joys. They can tell me their dreams, what they’re wishing for, or it can be a simple observation on life.”

Begy said the creative process of taking the written word and creating a sculpture combines experience and intuition. “I think that really is the magic of art-making. It’s something I’ve not only been trained to do for many years but also is something that comes intuitively to me. There is usually a narrative in my story and in this case people provide the narrative to me. I take their stories in with me to my sculpture studio and I read them over several times. I select a rock that just seems to be right for this particular story and I carve away.”

The completed sculptures will be on display in the atrium at Writers and Books located at 740 University Avenue in Rochester. Some are on display now and the completed sculptures will continue to accumulate until June 15.

For more information, visit wab.org/artist-in-residence.