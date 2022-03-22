ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you have a great idea for this year’s Rochester Fringe Festival now is the time to get it submitted for consideration.

You can begin submitting your show idea to different venues beginning March 30. If you’re not ready, the submission window will close on May 4.

Rochester Fringe Festival Founder and Producer Erica Fee discussed the submission process Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“The Rochester Fringe is a multi-disciplinary performing arts festival,” said Fee. “Shows – and when I say shows I mean theatre, comedy, dance, music, children’s entertainment, and shows that can’t even be classified – can apply to perform at this year’s festival at RochesterFringe.com. What makes this unique amongst Rochester area festivals is that the venues themselves will be choosing their own programming. So this is a wonderful opportunity to actually apply to more than one venue at once through a very easy application.”

The venues for the 2022 Rochester Fringe Festival will be revealed before March 30. There is no cost to submit your application to perform. “What will happen is that you’ll fill out an application detailing your show,” Fee said. “You might load prior reviews or it may be a totally new show. Many of our audiences love new material and our venues love new material. So you’ll load in your information into your application and the venues will have a look – and you might start a little bit of a bidding war in a way amongst venues. You may have more than one venue that wants to book your show and then you’ll decide which venue is best.”

Shows will be considered – in some cases – immediately by the venues so get your submission in as early as possible. “Our venues start booking right away and some venues will be making offers in that very first week so please do apply early,” Fee said.

This year’s Rochester Fringe Festival will be held September 13-24.