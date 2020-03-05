How to get free Abbott’s all summer long

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Attention frozen custard fans: There’s a way to get free sweet treats all summer long.

Abbott’s Frozen Custard is opening the Lake Avenue location on March 13, and to celebrate the event, the business is giving the first person at the window a golden ticket worth one free single cone of custard per week for the entire season.

The next 25 people will be entered into a drawing to win one more golden ticket.

The Abbott’s location on Buffalo Road in Gates will be celebrating their opening on March 13 with the same contest.

Both locations open at 12 p.m. next Friday.

“We look forward to this day all winter long and really wanted to make it special for everyone” said Crystal Sampsell, Abbott’s director of corporate operations.