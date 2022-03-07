ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Currently, Geva Theatre Center’s run of “How to Catch Creation” — written by Christina Anderson and directed by Daniel J. Bryant, is running through March 20th. Tickets can be found here.

The show follows a group of Black characters in two timelines in San Francisco — 1966 and 2014 — artists finding their way. At its core, cast members for “How To Catch Creation” say it’s an exploration of Black artists, and creativity. Cedric Mays plays Griffin, an innocent man who had just served 25 years in prison. Mays has also played Frederick Douglass in previous productions at Geva.

“His form of creation is how do I create a family? How do I create or at least create or have a child to raise,” Mays said. “Libya’s character Tammy, she’s a visual artist as well (and) the chairman of our Department of a conservatory. And how does Stokes, a visual artist turned author create?”

While the two timelines are mostly separate, it shows the sacrifices artists and people have to make to bring something into the world. Tying the two timelines together is Black queer feminist writer G.K. Marche. Alex Givens plays Stokes, and says one poem in the play prompts people to ponder.

“It’s a poem, and it says, ‘I write these numbers down, but I don’t have the answers,'” Givens said. “‘This is for you. As you go out into the world to find the answers of how to catch creation.’ And one thing that I love about that line every time I read it or hear it, is that Christina throughout the play actually gives us some of those answers.”

Libya Pugh, who plays Tammy, believes this message can translate to Rochester, too. Givens adds that cast members have been giving away tickets to people they meet, saying that it’s never too late to be creative… And people are showing up.

“It’s wonderful to hear two black men sitting on a bench with a book and talking about things that we don’t normally hear them talking about things that are creative and things that we that affect us in society,” Pugh said. “So I hope that this play can bring together the community of Rochester to see that we have things that are more common than different.”

More on the play

A story that reverberates through generations, “How to Catch Creation” explores what makes a family, and what it means to find true fulfillment. In 2014, Griffin, Stokes, Riley, and Tami are four Black artists each striving for creative authenticity. Their lives swiftly become entangled after a joyful and unexpected encounter with the work of a queer feminist author from the 1960s challenges their understandings of justice, love, and loyalty. DC Metro described the play as “a deep and meaningful exploration of the many facets of creation.” Baltimore Fishbowl called it “lyrical and ambitious.”

“How to Catch Creation” was penned by Harper Lee Award-winning playwright Christina Anderson (“The Bridgette Hobbs Connection,” “pen/man/ship,” “The Ashes Under Gait City,” ”Blacktop Sky,” “Man in Love”). It premiered at Goodman Theatre in Chicago in 2019 and received Jeff, Barrymore and Black Theater Alliance awards nominations. “How to Catch Creation” started as a commission with American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. Anderson was one of a handful of writers enlisted to write a short play about a historic venue the theater had purchased. Speaking to dramaturg Francisca Da Silveira and in an interview with Booklist, she said the play was shaped by artists, musicians and “a lot of really fabulous Black queer women who were living their lives on their own terms” whom she met while working in San Francisco.

“I feel Black women, specifically, have a history of being erased in terms of their literary contributions in America’s literature,” Anderson explained. “In a lot of ways that’s true for women of color in general, so I think the most important part is to keep these women’s voices alive and active and circulating.”