How one pair of new socks can make a difference during the holidays

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The All In Brass Band is kindly asking you to bring them one pair of brand new socks.

That’s the admission for their upcoming “All In Holiday Concert and Sock Drive.” It’s happening this Friday, December 10 at 7:00 p.m. at the 75 Stutson Street Main Stage in Rochester.

President and Chairman Tom Allen discussed the special fundraiser Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“This is the fourth year that we’re doing this,” said Allen. “We are having a holiday concert with holiday music. The All In Brass Band learned a set of holiday songs and the admission to the concert is to bring in a new pair of socks or many new pairs of socks. The donation of socks will go to the Open Door Mission Women and Children’s Center on Coldwater Road in Rochester.”

The All In Brass Band is made up of young musicians ages 10 and up. “A few years ago a couple of the young members of the group asked me – hey, did you know that clean warm socks are the most needed item at homeless shelters during the winter? We would like to have a benefit so that we could collect socks and help the Women and Children’s Center on Coldwater Road.”

The “Socktacular” event was born. Allen said, “One of the young members of our group said to me – if a woman and their child are homeless during the holidays, it’s not their fault. So, if we can help them in any way possible, let’s do it. We’ve been doing it for four years now at 75 Stutson Street with the Bruce Legacy Singers. So it’s become kind of a tradition and we’re really looking forward to it.”

Cash donations will also be accepted.