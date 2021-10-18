How Beatles fans can get their fill of the Fab Four this Saturday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles will present “The Best of Abbey Road Live!” this Saturday, October 28 at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester.

Steve Landes of RAIN talked about the immersive performance Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Our show is 2-1/2 hours long,” said Landes. “You’re going to see basically the whole Beatles career played out in front of you. Between the four guys up front and a keyboard player in the back we replicate their music – all live. We dress like them. We look like them. There are multi-media screens around the band that make it feel like you’re there at the Ed Sullivan and Shea Stadium concerts and the album covers for St. Pepper and Abbey Road come to life in front of your very eyes.”

Landes performs as John Lennon. “I was a Beatles fan from birth,” he said. “My parents were Beatles fans. They got me into them. As I grew older I really came to love everything that John Lennon was about when he personified peace and love. So it really had been a lot of fun to delve into his character when we go on stage to personify him. What was he thinking at this moment? Why did he write this song? Why did he want to sing it the way he did? When I’m looking over at the Paul McCartney character on stage, how would he be looking at him at this moment? Are they happy? Are they sad? Are they mad at each other? All of that stuff informs me as far as how I want to portray this character. He is an icon of rock and roll – John Lennon – and so I really want to bring him to life as best I can and for our audiences.”

Landes said music lovers will be able to enjoy the timeless music and the message behind that music as well. “I hope they take away with them this positive message of peace, love, and togetherness. ‘Hey Jude, take a sad song and make it better’ or ‘All you need is love’ – it’s great emotions. I’ve seen so many generations – the people who grew up with The Beatles in the 60s bring their kids, and now they’re bringing their kids and it really is a feeling of togetherness which is something that I think we need after this year and a half. It’s live music and the best music in the whole world, the best music ever written and recorded – the music of The Beatles. It’s important right now.”

Get your tickets to see RAIN – A Tribute to The Beatles perform “The Best of Abbey Road Live!” online at RBTL.org.