Honor Hometown Heroes with the Amerks

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Americans are looking forward to hosting their annual “Hometown Heroes Night” this Friday, February 4, at the Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks will take on the Charlotte Checkers in a 7:05 faceoff.

Amerks Host Suzie Cool said the game is the perfect opportunity for Hometown Heroes to enjoy some hockey and feel appreciated. “This year our annual Hometown Heroes Night presented by Advantage Federal Credit Union honors all first responders,” she said Thursday during News 8 at Noon. “So that ranges from police officers to firefighters, doctors, and more. Each of those individuals gets a complimentary ticket to this game. On top of that, they have a chance to get 25 percent off for their friends and family. In order to get those tickets for tomorrow’s game you just have to go on over to Amerks.com/heroes. That’s pretty much it and it’s going to be a great time out there.”

Major James McGowan of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said he and fellow members of law enforcement appreciate the love and support from the Amerks and their fans. “The level of support we receive from the Rochester Americans – there really are no words that we can say except thank you so much! For all first responders – whether it’s fire, law enforcement, AMR, and EMS-type people – they are always there for us and always supporting us. They really make us feel a welcome part of the community so we’re always giving a huge shoutout to the Amerks and a huge thank you.”

Over the last couple of years through high-profile cases and protests, some have criticized the efforts of law enforcement. Major McGowan said, “In the end, we’re all the same. We have different jobs, different responsibilities – Suzie works for the Amerks and I work for the Sheriff’s Office – we’re all people, we all support our community, we all care about each other, and we all want to make sure that everybody gets to have a fun time and be safe while doing it.”

The pandemic has broadened the definition of who is a Hometown Hero. “When you look at first responders it’s not just police officers and firefighters anymore,” Cool said. “It’s those nurses, doctors, EMTs – you name it. They’re all on the front lines and they’re providing service for all of us to be able to live our lives the way that we do and to be able to attend games like the one tomorrow at the Blue Cross Arena in a healthy manner and a safe manner too thanks to the police officers. So yeah, definitely a different take after the last couple of years. I know everyone here at the Blue Cross Arena is extremely thankful for that because if it weren’t for them then we wouldn’t be able to do our jobs, so thank you!”