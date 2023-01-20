HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The tenth full edition of the Homegrown Festival took a while to arrive. The first was in 2011, when it was started as a way for Three Heads Brewing to thank the people and vendors who had supported them.

Early 2020 was the last time the food, drink, and live music festival set up at Lovin Cup in Henrietta, with dozens of vendors and musical acts the whole day through.

“Homegrown X” is officially happening Saturday, from 12 p.m. on. Friday is the last day for presale tickets — which can be bought at Lovin Cup in Henrietta or Three Heads Brewing in Rochester — but tickets will be available at the door.

But since the event is held in January, the event organizers, Geoff Dale — the Minister of Mayhem at Three Heads Brewing — and co-owner Lovin Cup, Leslie Zinck Ward, were stuck in multiple rounds of COVID-induced shutdowns or high case numbers. They dubbed the events “Homegrown with extra home.”

In the last two years, the festival produced two “online” festivals, putting together online music programming and delivering food from local vendors.

Dale’s most well-known catchphrase is “let’s get normal,” meaning that hanging out with friends with good food, drink, and “raging” with live music is normal.

Though “getting back to normal” certainly takes on a different meaning this year for Homegrown. Dale and Ward call this a celebration of Rochester.

“If you didn’t know what Rochester was about, you could one day and get a sampling of what makes this city the dopest city in the world,” Dale said.

Ward says there will be about 90 vendors, and will rotate through in three different sections throughout the day, from 12 p.m. – 3p.m., 3 p.m. – 6 p.m., and 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Breweries, wineries, distilleries, restaurants, food vendors, and more will all be appearing.

“People are ready to rage,” Ward said.

Music lineup

The John Payton Project

Friday in America

A Girl Named Genny

The Mighty High & Dry

Teagan & The Tweeds (headliner)

Plus: Silent Disco hosted by Alfie Encino

Select vendors