MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After several years off, History on Tap will return to the Genesee Country Village and Museum on Friday, June 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Back for the first time since pre-pandemic, visitors will be able to sample local craft beverages, enjoy some live music, tour a 19th-century brewery, try beers brewed from historical recipes, and play lawn games on the Village Square, and more.

Tickets for History on Tap are available now online. It costs $30 for general admission, $10 for designated drivers, and $27 for members. Pre-purchasing tickets online are recommended as the event has limited capacity and could sell out, GCVM officials say.

(Photo courtesy Genesee Country Village & Museum)

(Photo courtesy Genesee Country Village & Museum)

The event will feature craft beers, wines, and ciders from more than 20 local partners. There will also be handcrafted beer mugs for sale made by the village potter. Culinary options will include Stingray Sushi Fusion Food Truck and Terry’s Tips Beef and BBQ.

Participating beverage partners include: