Heroes Helping Heroes at Miracle Field

Webster, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s an opportunity to pay tribute to challenger athletes and the men and women who keep them safe!

The Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester on Ridge Road in Webster will host “Heroes Helping Heroes” this Saturday, July 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

First responders will be at the Challenger Baseball games playing alongside the challenger athletes.

Ron Kampff, the President of the Challenger Miracle Field, discussed the event Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“We thought that it would be nice to honor our local heroes – police, fire, and first responders – and thinking about it, the kids and adults that play at the Miracle Field are also heroes so we thought it would be a great idea to showcase all of our heroes,” said Kampff. “The kids will look up to the heroes in our community and the heroes that protect us will look up to the kids – a.k.a. the heroes in our community so it’s a win-win for everyone.”

After missing the opportunity to play last summer in the early months of the pandemic, Kampff said Challenger Baseball has come back strong this year. “What I have noticed is just so many happy kids — and parents. They’re just happy that their kids are out participating in events, whether it’s baseball or I’m sure other activities. We all know Challenger Baseball is more than that. It’s social interaction. It’s building self-esteem and confidence on the ball field that’s carried over to real life. We’ve got a lot of new players this year and it’s just been very overwhelming. I’m pleasantly surprised by the amount of participation despite the pandemic and it’s been a great season so far and we’re still going.”

“Heroes Helping Heroes” is open to the entire community and there’s no charge. “Anyone can attend,” said Kampff. “There are actually four Challenger games – at 9, 10, and 11. And then at 12, I’m going to introduce Challenger Kickball! We will have the heroes in our community helping out on the field. We’re going to have the Mounted Patrol from the Sheriff’s Office, a police cruiser, and a fire truck. We’ve got all kinds of things for the players to do and a special visit from Spikes. We’ll have an obstacle course and a dunk tank. If somebody wants to dunk somebody they can practice their throws after the game. There will be ballgames going on all morning and it’s just a fun time for everybody to enjoy meeting the heroes on both sides at the field.”

