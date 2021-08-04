Hearts Go Wild: 10th annual at Seneca Park Zoo event to benefit Mended Little Hearts

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have some fun for a good cause this weekend at the 10th annual “Hearts Go Wild” summer picnic.

The event, organized by Mended Little Hearts of Greater Rochester and the Children’s Heart Center at URMC, takes place at the Seneca Park Zoo Saturday, August 7th, and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets are available now online and a ticket includes admission to the zoo, a BBQ dinner, drinks, and dessert. It costs $23 for adults, $16 for seniors 63 and up, $13 for children ages 3-11, and free for children under three. For more information about this event, click here.

The Mended Little Hearts program works nationally and in communities to support children with congenital heart defects and their families.

Mended Little Hearts of Greater Rochester, NY is a 100% volunteer run, non-profit. They support families in of the Rochester community – both near and far — who come to Golisano Children’s Hospital at URMC for heart surgery and care.