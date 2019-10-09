Haunted houses, pumpkin patches and more Halloween attractions around Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — BOO! Halloween is right around the corner and the Rochester region is getting in on the fun, fright-filled festivities.

You won’t have to wait for October 31 to get in the spirit of the season. Here are some local Halloween activities to experience before the holiday arrives.

This Pittsford farm is bustling year-round, but in autumn is when it really comes alive! Few places can capture the essence of Halloween quite like Powers Farm Market.

It’s a family-friendly atmosphere where you can take a walk through the “world’s largest teepees,” illuminated inside by hundreds of amazing jack-o-lanterns, pick the perfect pumpkin at a patch with hundreds to choose from, take a hayride through the haunted forest or feed the farm animals right from the palm of your hand! Once you’re done with the fun, head inside the store for some delicious seasonal pies, breads, cider, cider slushies, fried cakes, candied apples and everything pumpkin!

Thrills by day, fright by night: Darien Lake Theme Park becomes the horror home of Halloween every year. Fright Fest runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from September 27 through October 27. There’s always plenty to do at Darien Lake, but even more for families this month.

During the day, young children can take part in the trick-or-treat trail and other kid-friendly activities. By night the theme park turns into a scream park with zombies and monsters roaming the grounds, new scare zones and haunted mazes, as well as haunted houses and a laser light show, Laser Spooktacular, performed every Friday and Saturday at 10:30 p.m.

If you’re looking for a good scare, this is your best bet. The Haunted Hayrides of Rochester in Williamson New York is back and spookier than ever.

Take a ride ride on the Hellevator, try to decipher the puzzling Hall of Mirrors, courageously conquer The Screamatorium, make your way through the 3D Maze, watch the Fear Cam to see how others handle the horror and, of course, ride the Haunted Hayride. The full schedule is available online, including some days with buy-one-get-one discounts.

The Main Street Armory will transform into the Castle of Horrors for the seventh straight year. With more than 40,000 square feet, it’s the largest haunted house in the Rochester region. It’s not just a pop-up-tear-down horror house either — each room is designed as a permanent structure, down to the last detail.

Features include redesigns and expansions to classic areas as well as eight new rooms including the supply depot, the waiting room, the lab, the morgue, the gilly suit room, the vaccination room, the meat locker and the catacombs.

A classic haunted house attraction at South Towns Plaza in Henrietta; there’s a lot to see and be scared of here.

Visit the concession area which includes the monster photo booth. Try the motion ride simulators, which include the notorious “Last ride.” Get buried alive in a real coffin, or brave the all new Scare Chair. Take a journey to a forbidden tomb filled with creatures and the undead, and more!

If you’re still in the mood for some spooky fun even when Halloween is over, check out the first annual Anomaly Film Festival for some pure horror.

Anomaly is the first genre film festival in Rochester. It takes place at the Cinema Theater on South Clinton Avenue and runs from November 8 through November 10.

These attractions stretch from Wayne County to Genesee County, so refer to our map to find the Halloween attraction for you: