Lynyrd Skynyrd, Harry Connick Jr. among 4 new concerts at CMAC

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — CMAC announced four new shows happening this summer.

Harry Connick Jr. And His Band – August 12

Lynyrd Skynyrd – August 19

Little Big Town – August 20

King Crimson – August 26

Tickets for all four shows go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Harry Connick Jr. And His Band will perform at CMAC on August 12th. Harry and his 7-piece band will celebrate a return to live performances with their “Time To Play!” summer tour which will showcase his New Orleans influences and songs from across his remarkable career.

Lynyrd Skynyrd with special guests Kansas visit CMAC on August 19th. The legendary rockers are best known for the RIAA Platinum-certified “Sweet Home Alabama” and self-proclaimed signature song, “Free Bird,” that Rolling Stone said was “easily the most requested live song in existence.”

On August 20, Little Big Town with special guest Hailey Whitters perform at CMAC. The GRAMMY, ACM, CMA, and AMA Award-winning group first entered the music scene over 20 years ago with hit songs “Boondocks,” “Bring It On Home,” “Good As Gone” and the GRAMMY-nominated “Little White Church.”

King Crimson with special guests The Zappa Band arrive at CMAC on August 26. When King Crimson returns to action this summer, it will be the seventh year that the band has toured since returning to performing live in 2014, a run only interrupted by the lockdown in 2020.

Last month, the venue announced Jason Mraz and Collective Soul will both be performing in August. CMAC officials also announced in May that proof of vaccination will be required for its 2021 season.

“After thoughtful consideration of our operations team, our artists and our patrons, CMAC wants to ensure all feel safe when enjoying our venue. We are proud of our history and tradition in providing a safe community venue,” President of the Friends of CMAC Ginny Clark said in a statement.

Find the latest on CMAC here.