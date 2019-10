ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Harlem Globetrotters will be returning to the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial this February.

Performing in Rochester on February 8, The Pushing the Limits tour will feature spectacular basketball and hilarious shenanigans.

A new world record will be attempted at each live show during the tour. Fans will be able to meet Globetrotter players and get autographs after the game.