ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two bands that were huge in the late 80s and early 90s and have experienced a resurgence in 2023 are coming to Rochester’s Kodak Center.

Extreme, with special guest Living Colour, will perform on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 p.m.

You might know them for the ballad “More than Words”, but Extreme is hard rock peppered with extreme guitar pyrotechnics. They’re on the second leg of their “Thicker than Blood” tour supporting their album “Six”.

Living Colour splashed onto the hard rock scene in 1988 with the hit single “Cult of Personality”.

Tickets start at $30.50 and go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Advanced presale options are also available.

