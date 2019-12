ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The new year celebration started a little early on Tuesday at the Seneca Park Zoo.

Happy “Noon” Year was a celebration for kids where they could have their own ball drop at the African lion habitat and toast to the new year with apple juice — all at 12 p.m.

“It’s great to have something to do during the day,” Molly Hickey said.

“Because we probably won’t be up at midnight, so it’s great to celebrate early.”

The party was free with admission to the zoo.