IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, local leaders will officially break ground at the site of the future Irondequoit Community Center.

The plans to redevelop the former Irondequoit Mall into a public community space have been years in the making.

The project will cost more than $9 million and include meeting rooms, a common area and fitness center. Barring the fitness center — it will be free to use.

The groundbreaking is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.