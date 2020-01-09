Graduates complete small business opportunities program

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A group of local small business owners have a leg up now — after graduating from a 19 week business development program.

They were recognized at the Business Opportunities Program completion ceremony on Wednesday evening. The graduates have been meeting two times a week, learning about topics like marketing, project management, business administration and more.

All this is an offshoot of the Rochester Schools Modernization Program — to encourage local involvement.

“The school modernization project will over all be $1.2 or $1.3 billion,” Program Coordinator Allen Williams said.

“It is the largest public works program in Rochester or Western New York. What we want to do is make sure minority and women owned businesses have the opportunity to participate.”

73 other firms have previously completed the business opportunity program, many of them are working of phase two of the school’s program.