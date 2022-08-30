ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Get your resumes ready, the second annual CollegeFest returns downtown for an evening of career connections, raffles, entertainment plus more.

The event is set to take place on Saturday, September 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Innovation Square in downtown Rochester.

Organizers say more than 80 different employers from around the region will represent the festival with 400 jobs, co-op, internship and graduate study opportunities.

Available positions are geared toward current college students and recent alumni.

“The relationship between CampusROC and our campus partners in the region has only grown since last year’s fest, and the colleges and universities cannot wait to promote the event as students return to campus or arrive in Greater Rochester for the very first time!” said Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce Talent Strategy Manager Julia Pagano.

The event will also feature an array of entertainment, including live music from college alumnus from the area, giant lawn games, food trucks, a mechanical snowboard and a $10,000 raffle giveaway for Rochester-based companies.

CampusROC, a Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce program, hosted the first iteration of the festival last year. For the 2022 CollegeFest, organizers are expecting more than 1,000 students.

To learn more about how to participate in CollegeFEST, visit https://www.campusroc.org/collegefest.