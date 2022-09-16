ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Gospel Sunday” returns to the Fringe Festival this weekend. The Rochester Fringe say its been a fan favorite since the beginning, and is one of the most popular events at the multi-disciplinary festival.

This year, it will be 2 p.m. Sunday at the Spiegelgarden, and is free. Reverend Dr. Rickey Harvey, who is the pastor at Mount Olivet Baptist Church, is leading the show. He has spent decades as a touring gospel singer, mainly with his group The Dixie Wonders.

“It’s a gospel show, but it’s so close to a blues festival,” he said, referring to the fiery energy that he said the band will bring. “We love that call and response between the artists and the people. It’s a packing out of people in Rochester. from all walks of life, from all races, all creeds, all people just coming together.”

Rev. Dr. Harvey says Pastor Melvin Cross Jr. from Glory House International Church will his praise team, as well as the all-woman singing group “Truly Committed” will be part of the show.