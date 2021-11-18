‘Good Vibes’ popup returns Saturday to The Metropolitan building as the ‘Holiday Market’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This past July, the “Good Vibes” festival had its first event with resounding success. So organizer and small business owner Natalie Rae is throwing another event this Saturday, this one called the “Holiday Market.”

The free event runs at the Metropolitan from 10am-4pm. There will be local vendors, all selling great gifts for the holidays. Rae says that there will also be live music at the event, and patrons can also buy drinks at Bar Bantam, which is also in The Metropolitan.

Rae says the festival is a way to help small vendors are still hurting from the shutdowns of last year.

“The festivals during the summer are great, and they’re all over the Rochester and Buffalo area, but the holiday season is where people in general are spending a lot more because they’re getting those gifts for other people not just for themselves,” she said. “Shipping delays are not getting better before Christmas or before the holidays, so this way you can also support local businesses as well.”

Rae adds that parking is plentiful and affordable on the parking garage behind The Metropolitan on Stone Road.

Vendor list, as provided by the organizer: