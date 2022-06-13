ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s festival season in Rochester, meaning there’s always something to do on a Saturday.

Those looking to support small businesses can head downtown to Good Vibes Pop Up Shops on Saturday, June 25 to see a collection of handmade clothing, jewelry, ceramics, and more.

Over 30 local vendors will be showing out at The Metropolitan, one of Rochester’s tallest skyscrapers, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bar Bantam, a restaurant and bar located in the building, will be working with the event to provide refreshments.

See the full list of vendors on the Good Vibes website.

Good Vibes pop-up shops will be located at 1 South Clinton Avenue. Parking is available for free on the street and in the lot attached to the Metropolitan for $2.