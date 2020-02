DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York natives the Goo Goo Dolls will be playing at Darien Lake on August 21.

Also performing during the night are Lifehouse and Forest Blank.

The 7 p.m. concert is part of The Miracle Pill Summer Tour.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster on February 7 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $129.50. Lawn four-packs will be available while supplies last.