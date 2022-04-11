ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The extreme descent known as 21 Stories for Scouts returns on May 13 in Rochester.

Boy Scouts of America Seneca Waterways Council Scout Executive Stephen Hoitt discussed the unusual fundraiser Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“So 21 Stories for Scouts is an extreme descent rappelling event where we give individuals the opportunity to rappel down the outside of one of Rochester’s buildings and help raise money to support kids in our inner-city scouting program,” Hoitt explained. “We’re over a million dollars that we’ve raised through this event – through the 13 years, this being year number 13.”

And 13 is a key number this year. Rappellers will go down the side of the Kodak Tower in Rochester on Friday the 13th. “On the 13th year, we just had to have the excitement of hitting a Friday the 13th!” Hoitt said. “Eventually, it was going to happen. We’re rappelling down the outside of Kodak Tower again this year. We rappel all day on Friday the 13th.”

Hoitt added, “So during COVID we were able to pull this event off every year which is really exciting. It’s kind of a solo experience so social distancing isn’t really a problem on the side of a building. But with that, getting it back on the schedule in May was really important to us. A lot of the money we raise helps send kids to summer camp and summer programming and so with that, we get that event ‘pre’ the summer season so we really can take advantage of putting as many kids through our summer programs as possible.”

The Seneca Waterways Council hires a company called Over the Edge to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

“They do events for non-profits all over the country as well as Canada,” noted Hoitt. “They bring in all the helmets, the carabiners – all of the equipment that we need – the safety harnesses. It’s a two rope descent meaning that you’re on a feed line at all times. Individuals come in, they get geared up, and they go to training. You won’t leave training until you have complete confidence in all of the equipment that you’re going to use that day. And, again, as I said – it’s a two rope descent so you’re on a speed carabiner so you can’t get going that fast, and, likewise, we have the ability to help somebody down should they get too excited and just can’t finish the rappel.”

Hoitt emphasized the importance of this fundraiser. “So all of the money we raise really goes to help kids who can’t afford to be in scouting. So most of that helps kids in our inner city, some of that is kids in our rural communities in the Finger Lakes, and it’s things like camperships, books, uniforms, equipment, and even staff who run some of these inner-city programs.”

News 8’s John Kucko will be among those rappelling this year. And there is still time for you to sign up and raise the money required to rappel.

“If you want to find out more information about the event you can go to 21storiesforscouts.org — you can still sign up to rappel,” Hoitt said. “There are a handful of spots left. But there are a lot of rappelers who are still trying to raise that $1,100 to be able to have the opportunity and you can sponsor one of those rappelers to help get them over their threshold.”