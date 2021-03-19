‘Going Green’ party from Lovin’ Cup, Three Heads Brewing, and more creates an at-home party

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this year, the annual Homegrown Festival went virtual, by collating a massive food and drink kit, along with a concert stream going over four hours.

The festival, organized by Leslie Ward and Geoff Dale — Lovin Cup and Three Heads Brewing respectively — was such a massive success, that they decided to do it again. But this time, they’re calling it the “Going Green” party, some of it with an Irish twist.

“As far this particular one we wanted to do, we went back and time and after speaking to some of these people … They really felt it last year.” Ward said. “This is when it all started. They spent a bunch of money to prepare, then it all shut down.”

They wanted to help out those businesses and breweries that have missed out on two St. Patrick’s Days by offering another massive box of food and beer. For $160, participants can get a customizable box with goodies from dozens of restaurants, beer from around a dozen breweries, and flight glasses.

“Saint Patrick’s Day is a huge party day,” Dale said. “You can sit there and listen to music, get some food and beer, and basically have a party, but be safe.”

There are also options to get just food, or just beer.

And of course, it’s not a party without music. From their Facebook event:

The music lineup will have full band sets by A Girl Named Genny, The Sisters of Murphy, Extended Family and Moving Mountains. There will be acoustic sets by Mike & Rob of junkyardfieldtrip, Billy of 1916, Matt Stephens, Teagan Ward, Teressa Wilcox & Herb Heins and Jason Pariseau.

For Ward and Dale, it’s also about giving viewers an immersive experience.

“One of the hardest parts of the pandemic is not having anything to look forward to,” he said. “It gives you something to circle on the calendar and say, ‘yeah, there’s something to do this day,’ and it’s going to be a riot.”

To get a full food and beer list, you can go here.