Go under the Big Top with Serenity House

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Serenity House, a comfort care home in Victor, will hold its annual fundraiser on Saturday, March 7 at 6:00 p.m. at Locust Hill Country Club.

This year’s Serenity House Gala is entitled “Greatest Gala on Earth” with the Farmington-Victor Kiwanis Club as the presenting sponsor.

Herb Ego, the Board Chair for Serenity House, discussed the evening and the comfort care home Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Serenity House is a comfort care home, which basically is a small home for people who are terminally ill,” Ego said. “So it’s pretty much what it sounds like. It’s a small house in a very serene five-acre setting for people to spend the final days of their lives with their loved ones.”

This is 21 years for Serenity House serving the community. “Over the years I think the whole notion of hospice care or this type of care has really grown,” said Ego. “A lot of local hospitals will have a hospice wing now, where years ago they didn’t. A lot of people think what we do is provide care for the terminally ill, which we do, but really the biggest part that we do is provide for their families. Typically this is end stage of life. The family has tried to care for the person in the home or in another setting and this is an opportunity to put their loved one in a quiet place, let other people tend to them and care for them and allow the family members to really just spend some quality time to have those conversations that need to be had.”

Serenity House is always looking for volunteers, especially this time of year when many have gone south during the winter.

Ego said the Gala helps fund the ongoing needs at the home. “The gala is our largest fundraiser of the year. It funds probably about 60% of our expenses, so it’s a big event for us. It’s just a fun night. It’s a chance to get all dressed up and arrive at Locust Hill Country Club – there’s a valet parking, which will make it easier for you to go in and out in our cold winter temperatures. Then after that, we have an open bar, some hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction followed by dinner, a live auction followed by dancing. So it’s a good fun time. This year’s band is ‘Uptown Groove.’ We heard them this summer at our 20th anniversary party that we had. They were great. So it’s just a great chance to get dressed up, get out and have some fun.”

Jeff Scott will serve as the Ringmaster.

For tickets to this year’s Serenity House Gala go online to serenity-house.org.