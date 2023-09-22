ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Grammy-winning artist is showing support to a Rochester musician recovering from injuries suffered in a crash.

Earlier this week, it was announced singer Gloria Estefan made a donation to a fund dedicated to Seven Wonders member Katy Eberts.

Eberts, along with other members of her band, were traveling to a gig in Syracuse at the end of July when the van they were in went off-road, entered the center median, struck a tree, and then overturned, according to New York State Police.

When Eberts first provided updates on her diagnosis back in August, she revealed she is paralyzed from the breastbone down. And throughout her time in the hospital, she went through an extensive rehab process.

Earlier this week, Eberts posted to Facebook on the status of her recovery, saying she is set to be discharged from the hospital Friday.

She showed movement in her foot in a Facebook video she posted Tuesday, and in a statement to News 8, called it a “miracle.”

In a post on the “Katy Strong” Facebook page, the Eberts family expressed their gratitude to Estefan.

“We’d like to give a huge thank you to the one and only Gloria Estefan for her generous donation!,” the post reads. “If you remember, she was in a very serious tour bus accident years ago and had an injury very similar to Katy.”

Other notable celebrities, such as Chris Daughtry and WWE star Mick Foley, have showed their support for Eberts ahead of a benefit concert being held for her this weekend.

On Saturday at the Floreano Convention Center on E. Main Street, the “Concert for Katy” benefit show will feature local bands and musicians — including Jumbo Shrimp, the Tommy Brunett Band, and Appetite for Voltage.

At the benefit, fundraising opportunities will include auctions and raffle items, including a chance for a lunch with WWE star Mick Foley.

The benefit runs from 2-10 p.m. Tickets are a $30 donation in advance, which can be found here, and a $40-donation at the door. Event organizers say kids 12 and under can attend the event at no charge.

For more information about the “Concert for Katy” benefit, click here.