GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester perseveres through the pandemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester continues to embrace people with Down syndrome and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Jennifer Bustamante and Vice President Kim Guerreri discussed the organization’s upcoming virtual gala “I Have a Voice: Reimagined” Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“So this is our first year actually having a virtual event,” said Bustamante. “It’s going to be March 20th at 7 pm. You can go to our website to register and to watch that evening. We have a great event planned. We are going to tell you what we’ve been doing since the pandemic, where we’re going, and we have a lot of participants who are featured so we’re getting really excited about it. It’s going to be a great night.”

There will live and silent auction items to bid on with the proceeds going to support the ongoing mission at GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester.

“When we first started this – Jenn and I – seven years ago, we thought it would be great for the kids,” said Guerreri. “It would be a playhouse. It would be social for the kids, something for them to do. And then, with the pandemic, we realized it was more education that we really needed. We really pushed forward with that. Being home with the kids it was kind of hard to have virtual. They just don’t learn well with virtual, so we started a circuits program here at GiGi’s and we realized how greatly it impacted our kids, how much they really needed that, so moving forward education is our big thing now.”

Bustamante said there is optimism at GiGi’s as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19 and we move into the summer months. “Luckily we’ve been able to get back to some in-person programming, obviously not at the scale that we used to be. We’re doing it as safely as possible. But we are starting to ramp up – especially for the summer programming. We want to be able to get outside and run programs, have more participants in all of our one-on-one programs. So I think people are starting to feel a little bit more comfortable and as we move forward I think we’ll be able to get back to where we used to be for sure.”

Guerreri added, “As we look ahead we want to get back into the yoga and the cooking classes. We still need the social aspect. These kids still need that. So we still want that along with the educational content and we just wanted to move forward. We just want to make sure that they get everything that we can offer to them – whether it’s one-on-one, in group sessions, everything – and the parents really need it too. They keep calling us and asking when are you guys going to open? When are you going to have more classes? We’re trying to do it the best we can.”

To register for the gala and support GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester visit gigisrochester.org.