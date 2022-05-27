ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s “Dream Big Motor Show” will benefit GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester.

It’s set for Sunday, June 5 starting at 9:00 a.m. at Adrian Jules Custom Clothier on Monroe Avenue in Rochester.

GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester Board Member Tom O’Neill discussed the event and it will benefit GiGi’s Friday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome Achievement Center and really the easiest way to explain what the amazing staff and volunteers do at GiGi’s is they help either people with Down syndrome or their families achieve or be their best,” said O’Neill. “This can come in the form of speech pathology, math tutoring, reading tutoring, working on fine motor skills, muscle tone, and also confidence building. We have a stage at the location.”

All of the programs offered by GiGi’s are free of charge. That’s where the “Dream Big Motor Show” will make a difference.

“Between 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., we’re going to have between 100-150 cars, boats, motorcycles, and trucks – everything from exotics like Lamborghinis and Ferraris to muscle cars like Camaros and Mustangs to some classic cars that might be there from the 40s, 50s, and 60s,” O’Neill said. “We’re also going to do raffles, auctions, and giveaways. There’s a cost of $100 if you want to put your car in the event but there is no charge at all to come and just be a spectator. And then we’ll take a quick ride to Nick’s Chophouse. He has a rooftop bar in Canandaigua and we finish up there. So 9-11 at the Adrian Jules/Mann’s parking lot and then we drive to Nick’s Chophouse in Canandaigua after that and it really is just a spectacular event.”

Proceeds from the “Dream Big Motor Show” will help cover the cost of a full-time speech pathologist for GiGi’s Playhouse Rochester.

“It really does make a difference in our participants’ lives every day,” O’Neill said. “You’re going to get to meet many of our ambassadors and participants at the car show and you’ll get to see the folks that we touch and that we get the benefit of every single day.”

Get more information online at DreamBigMotorShow.org.