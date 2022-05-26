ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre Center is celebrating its 50th Anniversary Season. Subscriptions for the 50th Anniversary Season are on sale now, and individual tickets will go on sale to the public in August. Tickets and the lineup can be found here.

This is the first full season for Artistic Director Elizabeth Williamson. She is the first woman to hold the role.

When she was introduced in January this year, Geva said they looked to combine her talents for developing content, as well as more inclusive programming as Geva enters its sixth decade, saying that they are working on “ensuring the continued success of the theatre’s mission to create and produce singular theatre productions and programs that serve the Rochester region and beyond.”

In that vein, Geva says the season will feature a world premiere, reimagined classics, two musicals, along with renowned artists.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Geva at such an exciting moment, and can’t wait to introduce Rochester audiences to some of my favorite theatre artists working today,” said Williamson in a statement. “The 50th Anniversary is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the past while also diving into the future with some remarkable writers, and this season will take us from reimagined classics to timely contemporary stories, and from bold new comedy to some of the greatest music of the 20th century.”

Highlights include Jane Eyre in September, Russian Troll Farm: A Workplace Comedy, starting February 2023, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in June 2023,