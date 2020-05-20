Geva Curtain Call goes virtual

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre’s annual Curtain Call fundraiser is moving online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Suburban Outlaw” – Pam Sherman – will serve as the emcee. Bidding for auction items began Monday, May 18. You can find that online at gevacurtaincall.com.

The event will take place on Friday, June 5 beginning at 6 p.m.

“Nothing has changed in terms of the excitement for the event – the fact that we never know what’s going to happen during Curtain Call,” Sherman said. “It’s going to be filled with VIP appearances as well as special surprises and performances, and actually in a socially distanced appropriate way we’re going to be live in the theatre tracking how people are responding in the moment and how they’re giving and making a difference for Geva, which has made a difference for this community for over 40 years.”

There’s a $50 suggested donation to join the online fun. From that donation, $25 will be donated to Foodlink to support its ongoing effort during the pandemic.

There will also be a live virtual paddle call to support the programs, performances and actors at Geva.