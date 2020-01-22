Geva cooks up ‘Slow Food’ and laughs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre is presenting “Slow Food” on stage through February 9.

The show about a couple hopelessly waiting for food at a restaurant is full of laughs. Danny Vaccaro who plays The Waiter provides many of them. He discussed the production Wednesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“It is a simple premise,” he said. “A couple comes to a restaurant, starving. They’ve flown across the country. They’re like, just give us our food. And I do not. And hilarity ensues.”

It’s a plum role for Vaccaro. “Toni DiBuono plays the wife and Stephen Caffrey plays the husband, two pros. And the three of us really, all through rehearsal just kept cracking each other up. And it’s an hour and a half of fun. It’s just a fun, fun comedy with a big heart. Because then the couple actually in their wait, gets to talk about things that they probably might not have talked about had they just got their food. And they kind of need it, and they kinda come around and so besides being just really fun, it’s actually got really great heart to it.”

Vaccaro has performed in 47 states — only missing North Dakota, Alaska, and Hawaii. He was part of the Rochester cast for “La Cage Aux Folles” last fall and is thrilled to be back at Geva Theatre. “Love it. It is definitely one of the best theatres in the country.”

For tickets to see Vaccaro in “Slow Food” called the Geva Box Office at (585) 232-GEVA or go online to the Geva Theatre website.