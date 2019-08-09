Get wild: ZooBrew Friday night at Seneca Park Zoo

One of the four female African elephants at Rochester’s Seneca Park Zoo. The happy hour event Zoo Brew returns Friday, August 9, and proceeds benefit the International Elephant Foundation’s worldwide conservation efforts. (Seneca Park Zoo Photo/Gale O’Toole)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seneca Park Zoo’s 21-and-over happy hour event is back for Friday, August 9.

ZooBrew features live music at three different stages throughout the zoo, unique animal experiences, cash bars with beer and wine, plus plenty of food vendors.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and gates close at 7:30 p.m., and guests are welcome to stay on zoo grounds until 9 p.m.

The musical guests for this Friday will be Borthers from Other Mothers, Amy Montrois, and Blonde over Blue Band

This year, guests can soak in the new Animals of the Savanna Exhibit, the zoo’s latest expansion project, complete with Masai giraffes, and zebras.

Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door, and can be purchased online. Any tickets purchased online can be used for any of the ZooBrew dates. Guests must be 21 or older with valid ID to attend. Beer and wine tents accept cash only.

A portion of each ticket sold will benefit Seneca Park Zoo’s conservation partner, the International Elephant Foundation, which helps create a sustainable future for elephants worldwide. For an additional $25 donation, guests can get an exclusive elephant barn tour, led by a zoo keeper, for an up close and unique perspective of what it takes to care for the zoo’s four female African elephants.

This year, the Seneca Park Zoo Society aims to raise $11,750 for the IEF. Since the 2014 ZooBrew season, the Zoo Society has raised nearly $55,000 for elephant conservation, according to zoo officials.

There will be one more ZooBrew event this year on Friday Sept. 6