Get ready to tap your feet, laugh and cry at Geva

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Geva Theatre is presenting “Once” on stage through March 22 in Rochester.

The popular movie from the early 2000s has become an equally popular stage show. Two of the stars from the Geva production, Rachel Mulcahy and Kent M. Lewis, discussed the show — and played a little music too — Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s about two people who meet in Dublin and it’s about the magic of music and what that can do to bring people together and bring people out of their difficult situations in life,” said Mulcahy, who plays the pivotal ex-girlfriend. “I like to think that I’m the catalyst for this whole plot really. Yeah. I leave the main guy and his life kind of goes down from there. We’ll see what happens with that.”

Lewis plays Eamon in the musical production. “Eamon is a recording engineer and once the girl in the story has got the whole band together, they come to Eamon and he sees this misfit group of toys and tries to help them find something. And they, and they show him a thing or two. It’s a lot of fun.”

Lewis said everyone on stage is playing an instrument backing up the story. “We also play for about 15 minutes before the show starts. So come early. We just, we play a lot of traditional Irish music. That’s a lot of fun.”

Mulcahy added, “It’s a really great way to be able to express yourself through your instrument and through the music. And it’s really unique in that way that we get to use our instruments on stage with us.”

In the end, Lewis said “Once” will take the audience through a range of emotions. “They’re probably crying and laughing at the same time and that’s good enough for us.”

Get your tickets for “Once” by calling (585) 232-GEVA or online at gevatheatre.org.

Here’s our Web Extra — as Rachel Mulcahy and Kent M. Lewis — perform in our studio. Click the link below.