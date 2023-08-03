ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This weekend, you can head downtown for a brand new event!

Play Day on the Riverway debuts Saturday at the Rundel Memorial Library. There’s a lot going on outside and inside the library. Organizers put together a variety of family-friendly activities —including a scavenger hunt, walking tour, storytelling, live music, and food trucks.

It runs from 11am to 4pm.

Organizers Alicia Gunther from the Monroe County Library System and Johnna McCooey with the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation were guests on News 8 Sunrise.

Watch their interview with News 8’s Brennan Somers in the player on this page.

For the full lineup for the event check out this story.