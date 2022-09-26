ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It’s officially fall: the season of pumpkin carving, scary stories, apple picking, and more. Rochester’s full of activities to get into the Halloween spirit, whether you’re finally old enough to trick-or-treat, or you’re more looking forward to a spooky pub crawl.

Here’s a local guide to everything Halloween in the greater Rochester region:

Free Activities

Take a stroll through Mt Hope Cemetery and fill out this bingo card.

On October 1, a celebration of all things fall will take over Parcel 5 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the City of Rochester’s Fall Fest. The free event will feature a variety of inflatable slides, climbing walls, and other activities for kids. Carnival games, performers, pumpkin decorating and more family-friendly fun will be available to attendees. The city’s Little Kids and Big Rigs program will also be present, allowing kids to explore fire trucks, bomb squad vehicles, patrol cars, ambulances, and more. Also on site will be a variety of food trucks.

Halloween at the Public Market (Rochester) On October 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., head over to the public market for trick-or-treating from community organizations. Costumes are encouraged. Families will have the opportunity to see performances and live entertainment, participate in arts and crafts, and more.

Family-Friendly Fun

Harvest Fest at Stokoe Farms (Wheatland) About 30 minutes south of Rochester, Stokoe Farms is celebrating their harvest fest through October 23. Tickets to their ongoing harvest fest are available online for $17, and include access to rides, a ropes course, a corn maze, wagon rides, a “corn box” (with corn in lieu of sand), and many more family-friendly activities. Some activities, such as access to the petting zoo and paintball target range, are available for an additional fee. The cost of a pumpkin is not included.

Harvest Fest at Wickham Farms (Penfield) Wickham Farms is celebrating their fall harvest fest from now until October 31. Tickets are available online, and prices vary depending on the day of the week and desired activity. They start at $10.95 for a six pound bag to pick apples, hayrides, as well as access to the farm store, bakery, and pumpkin patch (pumpkins available for additional cost). For access to all attractions, apple picking, the barnyard, corn maze, and five apple cannon shots, tickets are $25.95.

Hilton Apple Fest (Hilton) On October 1 and 2, the Vilalge of Hilton will be kicking off fall with it’s 40th annual Apple Fest. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The event will feature a variety of food, apple-themed treats and games, an auto show on Saturday, and nearly 100 artisans from across the region selling unique and handmade wares. Local growers from several farms will be selling their products.

Apples, Apples, Apples! at the Genesee Country Village and Museum (Mumford) On October 10, enjoy the last day of GCVM’s regular season with an apple-themed celebration of fall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. See an apple press in action, explore historic kitchens, learn about drying apples, and more. The event will include activities, talks, crafts, and a variety of demonstrations. From 2-3 p.m., learn about the origins of modern mourning practices and discover the macabre history of mourning fashion in “Dressed to Death.”

Trick-or-Treating at the Rochester Museum and Science Center (Rochester) On October 30, stop by RMSC for Halloween-themed science tricks and treats. Kids will have the opportunity to make slime, watch spooky demos, and collect candy throughout the museum. Costumes are encouraged. From a ghost rocket to an animal meet and greet to the “Electricity Theater,” kids will get in the Halloween spirit. Tickets are $23 for adults, and $21 for kids under 18.

Immersive (and Spooky) Experiences

Dinner and ghost stories at Union Tavern (Rochester) Each Monday in October, dine in a haunted house on Culver Road. For $10 admission, guests will have the opportunity to to learn about Rochester’s history and its ghostly residents. The night will end with a “séance” using dowsing rods to contact the spirits of the old Bradstreet home. Food and drink is not included in price of admission. Additional events from this organization include Bowl-n-Boos, a haunted pub tour, haunted bus tour, and various free zoom classes.

Haunted Hayride and Haunted House (Penfield-Walworth) On October 14, 15, 21, 22, and 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. enjoy a Halloween classic with a haunted hayride and haunted house put on by the Rotary Club of Gananda. Tickets can be bought at the door for $10, with proceeds supporting the community.

Mansion Mysteries at the Sonnenberg Garden and Mansion (Canandaigua) On October 14, 15, 16, 21, & 22 guests will have the opportunity to see a live whodunnit style mystery play out in the historic Sonnenberg mansion. See the mansion’s annual live whodunnit-style comedy mystery. This year’s performance is titled “Death of a Doornail.” Tickets are available for non-members for $30.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in concert (Rochester) On October 15 and 16, see a classic story of wizards and witches come to life with a little help from the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra. In front of a large high-definition screen in Eastman Theater’s Kodak Hall, RPO will play the iconic spooky score as Harry and his friends endure Professor Umbridge, practice their Defense against the Dark Arts, and race through the Department of Mysteries. Tickets range from $18 to $118.

Spend a night with Edgar Allen Poe at the Genesee Country Village and Museum (Mumford) On October 27, enjoy spine-tingling tales of terror as Poe aficionado Chris Lynn takes the audience through the creepy, the curious, and the chilling works of Edgar Allen Poe. This annual GCVM event gets guests in the spooky spirit just in time for Halloween. The first session begins at 6:30 p.m., and the second at 8 p.m. Tickets must be purchased online in advance, and are available for $15.

Terror Behind Bars at the Wayne County Haunted Jail (Lyons) On October 28 and 29, experience a haunted house with a twist in the old county jail. For over a century the hail housed an array of inmates guilty of various crimes. The weekend before halloween, the prisoners will break free, and wreak havoc on those who travel through the old jail. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students. They can be purchased in advance or at the door. Other events put on by the Wayne County Historical Society include spooky walking tours, Ghost Hunting 101, and a lecture on the paranormal history of Wayne County.

Ghost and Cemetery Walks

Rochester Candlelight Ghost Walks (Various Locations) Throughout the month of October, enjoy ghost walks around Rochester. “If you’re looking for REAL ghosts, you’ve come to the right place,” reads the website of this 19-seasons-and-counting paranormal organization. From the Phantoms of Fairport to Jack the Ripper in Rochester to the Lilac Legends in Highland Park, take a $15 guided tour to learn more about the seriously spooky history in the Rochester area. Actors will not be used on these tours.

Mt. Hope Cemetery Tours (Rochester) Throughout the month of October, take a tour of the permanent resting place of over 350,000 people. Learn about mourning rituals of the 1800s in the Undertakers, Wakes, & Tears tour. Or hear what happened to the residents who broke the law in the Mischief, Murder, and Mayhem tour. These and other tours run throughout the month, and are all available for $12.

Ghost hunting at Rolling Hills Asylum (East Bethany) Throughout October, those more serious about spooky season (and more willing to make the roughly one-hour drive) may want to take a trip to Rolling Hills Asylum. Originally a shelter for the poor, sick, orphaned, and needy, dozens died in the The Genesee County Poor Farm. Now, the asylum offers guided tours followed by self-guided ghost hunting throughout the property. Guests are given a Paranormal 101 crash course — and given a complete paranormal kit including dowsing rods, parabolic ears, and more — and set free in the asylum for between three and six hours. Tickets start at around $40.

Spirits of the Past at Genesee Country Village and Museum (Mumford) On October 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 & 30, meet the sprits of the past in this historic country village. Guided groups of about 25 will depart from the Toll House every ten minutes, walking on paths less trodden, encountering all kinds of specters, witches, ghouls, and more as you weave in and out of the villages’ buildings. Dusk tours will depart between 6 and 7:10 p.m., and dark tours will depart between 7:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. Tickets are $28, and must be purchased in advance.

Meet the Spirits at Lakeview Cemetery Tour (Pultneyville) On October 22, meet friendly spirits from the area’s historic past who were instrumental in the town’s early history. At either 6:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. guests will have the opportunity to meet a cast of characters brought to life for one more night. Reservations are required, and can be made until October 20 by calling 315-589-9892 and leaving a message with name, desired time, and group size. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $8 for children over 6. Guests can pay in cash only at the door.

Candlelight Cemetery Ghost Walk at Batavia Cemetery (Batavia) On October 22, hear the stories of everyone from civil war veterans to murder victims to insane asylum employees come to life once more. The guided tour will run from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and take attendees through the men and women of Batavia who, for one reason or another, held great power in their day or were tragic victims of a great event. Tours run every fifteen minutes, and reservations are required. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased by calling 585-943-5662.

Haunted stroll through Sonnenberg Garden and Mansion (Canandaigua) On October 30, encounter witches, goblins, and ghouls on the grounds of a historic mansion once belonging to a wealthy Canandaigua family. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for children over five. The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

