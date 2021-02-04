Get a virtual hug from the JCC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Who couldn’t use a hug right about now? The JCC CenterStage wants to give you one virtually with its new show “You’ve Got A Friend” streaming February 6-21.

Kelly Izzo Shapiro, the creator/curator of “You’ve Got A Friend,” discussed the new production Thursday during News 8 at Noon.

“I’m really excited about this project because it celebrates all of my favorite music,” said Shapiro. “We are basically honoring, paying tribute to Carole King’s ‘Tapestry,’ which turned 50 this year, and two other albums that turned 50 alongside it – ‘Mud Slide Slim’ by James Taylor and ‘Blue’ by Joni Mitchell.”

Due to pandemic restrictions, the performance was pre-recorded and will be presented online. “The way we filmed it because of the pandemic is the three of us – there are three artists, me, Jon Lewis, and Sarah Eide – and the three of us are twelve feet apart on the stage. Jon’s got his guitar, I’ve got my guitar, and Sarah is at the piano. So when they pull on a long shot to show all three of us we’re obviously pretty far apart, but a lot of the shots are actually close-ups because many of the songs that we’ve chosen are more like solos or numbers where one of us will be featured and the other two will sing backup or play a little bit of piano or guitar to fill out the sound.”

“You’ve Got A Friend” will feature 15 songs from three iconic artists. “What I love about the music from that era is that the popular music of that time went from being sort of the cookie-cutter, girl groupie pop songs that were on the radio to these really introspective singer-songwriter tunes that speak to so many universal human emotions – love and loss and excitement and joy – and this show really incorporates all of those emotions,” Shapiro said. “So I hope that people who see it will come away from it feeling uplifted, having these amazing songs stuck in their head for a couple of days, and just feeling like they got a big virtual hug from the three of us.”

To get your tickets for “You’ve Got A Friend” call the JCC at (585) 461-2000 or go online at JCCCenterStage.org.