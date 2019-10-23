George Eastman Museum to honor actor, Rochester native Robert Forster

FILE – In this Monday, March 18, 2013 file photo, Robert Forster arrives at the LA premiere of “Olympus Has Fallen” at the ArcLight Theatre in Los Angeles. Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in “Jackie Brown,” has died at age 78. Forster’s agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum will honor late actor and Rochester native Robert Forster with a pair of special screenings.

Two films the actor starred in, Medium Cool and Jackie Brown, will be screen at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., respectively, on Saturday November 2 in the Dryden Theatre.

A longtime supporter of the George Eastman Museum, Forster was first elected to its board of trustees in 2001 and served as a trustee until 2010, when he was elected as a trustee emeritus, museum officials say.

“Robert was an enthusiastic advocate of the Eastman Museum and the work that we do here,” George Eastman Museum officials said in a press release. “He was always a source of positive energy. He will be remembered fondly by his friends at the museum as one of the most tenacious and charismatic actors of his generation.”

Forster, a Rochester native, died on October 11 of brain cancer at age 78. He is survived by his longtime partner, Denise Grayson, four children, and four grandchildren.

Forster was also a graduate of the University of Rochester.