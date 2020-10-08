George Eastman Museum completes new visitor center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a ribbon cutting ceremony held Thursday for the new visitor center at the George Eastman museum. The $5 million project that began in January was just completed.

The Thomas Tischer Visitor Center is named after a former chemist at the Eastman Kodak Company and a longtime patron of the museum who helped spearhead this endeavor with a $1.5 million donation.

This will now be the main entryway to the world’s oldest museum of photography.

“So there’s so many people who put so much into this to bring it to life, and I feel very good for them and as I said, the community will have a whole different experience at the house and museum, all because of this connecting welcome center,” said President and CEO of the ESL Federal Credit Union, Faheem Masood.

The new visitor center opens to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.