Geneseo Air show this weekend is a journey back to WWII

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneseo Air Show is this weekend from Friday through Sunday at the Geneseo airport.

There are opportunities to ride in World War II planes that took flight on D-Day as well as others that were in major battles.

Thom Richard is a pilot that will be flying the 1943 P-4 N War Hawk. This plane flew in WWII and is one of dozens in the museum.

“It’s almost exclusively World War II war birds,” said Richard. “Which is a series of national flying treasures.”

Richard says these planes are irreplaceable. Pilot Todd Cameron agrees and as director of Flight Operations for the Geneseo Air Show says that it will be a special look back at history. “You’re going to experience what it was like to be on the airplane in the morning on D-Day.”

