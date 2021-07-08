Geneseo Air Show this weekend at the National Warplane Museum

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The Geneseo Air Show is this weekend at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo.

This year’s show will be a continuation of “Operation Thanks From Above” which was held last summer.

It’s a series of flyovers across the state, dedicated to health care workers and other essential workers during the pandemic.

Tickets for the Geneseo Air Show are available now online.

Each vehicle is assigned a private 20’ x 20’ viewing area for you and your vehicle with a 5 foot “Safe Zone” between each viewing area. The safe zone is recommended to access the portable restrooms located at the rear of the venue and the larger driving rows.

Masks will not be required for fully vaccinated guests, otherwise masks are recommended when folks are outside of their private viewing area.