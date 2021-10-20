Genesee Country Village & Museum launches new Airbnb experience

MUMFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Country Village & Museum is a gateway to 19th century living, and now you can make that experience even more immersive.

Officials announced Wednesday that GCVM is teaming up with Airbnb and Made By Us, a nationwide coalition of historic and civics organizations, to launch a whole new experience.

Visitors and guests will be able to travel back in time to go behind the scenes of history, all while supporting a regional institution as it continues to cover from the COVID-19 pandemic because Airbnb officials say the museum will keep 100% of the proceeds from the experience.

Visitors and locals will be able to book a special Genesee Country experience; surrounded by historic buildings, with “light dusting of sow and hearth fires roaring.” Guests will also be able to take part in traditional crafts and tasks of the late harvest time as villagers winterize their buildings and farms. Folks will also have their pick of specialty, hand-crafted and locally-made goods ahead of holiday shopping.

According to an April survey by the American Alliance of Museums, 15% of museums indicated they are at risk of permanent closure. Officials say partnerships like this help museums stay afloat, while offering unique experiences. To book your trip, click here.

This GCVM special is a part of a nationwide effort by Airbnb and Made By Us, with other participating museums, including the National Archives Foundation, Betsy Ross House, Atlanta History Center, HistoryMiami Museum, Virginia Museum of History and Culture, Ford’s Theatre.