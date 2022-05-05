GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — An exhibit on waterfowling is set to open at the Genesee Country Village Museum Saturday.

It’s name? “Duck, duck, shoot!” The museum’s newest attraction is inspired by the hunting of water birds and focuses on the shift from the birds’ near extinction, turned into an environmentally-conscious pastime.

“Some of the highlights would be the great arrange of media in this exhibit,” Gallery Curator Brandon Brooks said. “From fine art painting to natural specimens taken from the local wild regions around us.”

The local museum opens for the season Saturday. Tickets can be purchased on the attraction’s website. It is located at 1410 Flint Hill Road in Mumford, New York.