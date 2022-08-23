ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Genesee Brewery is celebrating ten years in business, and they are celebrating next month with their first event since 2019. The free event on Saturday, September 10 will run from 2 p.m. through 8 p.m.

The event at the brewhouse will have tunes provided by the Tommy Brunett Band and Claudia Hoyser. There will also be food trucks, including Meat the Press, and Waffles R Wild. The brewhouse will also offer some food.

At a press event Tuesday, Genesee Pilot Brewmaster Dean Jones teased some of the beers that will be available at the celebration, and perhaps beyond.

“(We have) a true German watermelon pilsner, the Grungiest — which we have done before — and that’s a green ghost hop which is really hard to come by these days, that’s a special hop,” Jones said. “But we do have a lot of new and innovative beers that are in the works, Blood Orange Blonde Ale, a tangerine pilsner, things that have been a blast to play with.”

The brewery says that even more Genesee beers will be on tap inside the Brew House during the event. Also at that press event, Jones also reflected on Genesee’s growth alongside the city and the waterfall right next door.

“The efforts that we have gotten from the city, and the state have been absolutely amazing,” Jones said. “And to look outside of our front door, and to watch this transition with the beer trail, the river trail, the river walk, the brewery trail, and people are investing a significant amount in our area and we have this great gem that we need to capitalize on for the city of Rochester. “