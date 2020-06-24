Genesee Brewery turns ‘ROC the Falls’ into a casual virtual event

Live Now
Destination New York: A travel special to make the most of your summer during uncertain times
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There are many signs of summer in Rochester, including the lilacs and their festival, the Rochester International Jazz Festival. But one newer tradition has found its way in the mix since 2018, Genesee Brewhouse’s “ROC the Falls” festival.

Except this year, it’s online. The one and a half hour runs from 6pm to 7:30pm on Genesee’s Facebook page on Friday the 26th.

“We wanted to restore some sense of normalcy since we’ve been cooped up for so long,” said Nick Kivinen, the brand representative for Genesee Brewing.

It may not have the same party atmosphere as in previous years, it has the essentials: a new beer release — a new twist on the iconic Cream Ale, a new Black Raspberry Cream Ale, a tangy twist on the classic inspired by a conversation with Record Archive’s Margaret Storms — and excellent live music.

But just because it’s a not quite a party, that doesn’t mean it won’t be fun.

“Dean Jones is going to emceeing the festival, our local celebrity,” Kivinen said.

Through a collaboration with the Rochester Podcast Network, the ROC the Falls festival will feature a full integrated livestream. On the same video, Jones will able to respond to questions, they can feature comments and photos that were sent in, and the musicians will perform right on the same feed.

ROC the Falls has brought in powerhouse performers this year. Singer-songwriters Teagan Ward and Amy Montrois will perform short sets, and previous festival headliner, the reggae pop rock band MoChester, will perform a set as well.

The brewery also encourages virtual festival goers to pre-order the Black Raspberry Cream Ale Friday through the website for pickup at the brewery.

