Genesee Brewery employees to ditch work for volunteer work in the community

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Friday is the final ROC The Falls event of the season. In advance of the celebration, hosted by Genesee Brewery and the City of Rochester, brewery employees are going to take the day off.

They’re not going to be relaxing on their off-day though. Instead, 300+ employees will plant more than 1,000 new seedlings to help create a small forest on an old vineyard, in a partnership with The Nature Conservancy and Cumming Nature Center.

Another 100 volunteers will work to beautify neighborhoods in the northeast section of Rochester by picking up trash, improving parks and streets, building homes through Habitat for Humanity and supporting a community food donation harvest for Foodlink.

That volunteer work will take place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. The everyone will have a few hours to relax before the festivities kick off at High Falls Terrace Park, which is located right night to the Genesee Brew House.

Send summer off right at the final #RocTheFalls party of 2019 this Friday from 5-9! This free, all-ages event will feature Rochester's best live music, food trucks and artists, ending in a giant fireworks show over High Falls. #ROC pic.twitter.com/9EKXLojq0G — Genesee Brewery (@GeneseeBrewery) September 3, 2019

The final ROC The Falls event of the year runs from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will feature a fireworks show, live music, food trucks, a Genesee-beer themed poster contest, free airbrush tattoos and caricatures, buskers, and, of course, beer.

Folks can enjoy live performances by Ben Sheridan and the Finer Things, and Big Eyed Phish. They can also sample some of the tastings from food trucks like Barton’s Parkside Hots, Effortlessly Healthy, Le Petite Poutine, Neno’s Gourmet Mexican, Rob’s Kabobs, ROb’s Al Dente, and Tuscan Wood Fired Pizza.

And to wash that food down? Two beer trucks will feature Genesee classics and seasonal releases like Oktoberfest, Orange Honey Cream Ale, Lemon Strawberry Cream Ale, original Cream Ale and Genesee Light.

Attendees are also invited to vote on original Genesee poster art — the posters that earn the most votes will win cash prizes.

Folks are also encouraged to bring a folding chair or blanket for the music and fireworks show in this summer send-off.