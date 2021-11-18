Genesee Brew House barrel-aged Scotch Ale make return

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Fans from Genesee Brew House, aged beer, and scotch ales, can all rejoice today as a fan favorite returns.

Genesee Brew House says that their Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale is coming back Thursday, and will only be available at the Brew House, and only in a limited quantity. The beer will be available in growlers and crowlers, and can be enjoyed on site on tap.

The brew house provided this on the brew:

The award-winning GBH Scotch Ale has a unique twist this season as it has spent a full year in Sherry Casks that previously matured Kentucky Straight Bourbon whiskey. This process allows for deep, rich flavors to come to life in the new Bourbon Barrel Scotch Ale.