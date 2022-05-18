ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum and Science Center has unveiled another one of its after-hours, 21+ events; “RMSC After Dark: Geek Chic Prom” is June 10, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. General admission tickets start at $26, and can be found here.

The event will have a cash bar, and food from Dinosaur BBQ. RMSC encourages late-night museum-goers to break out a tuxedo, an old prom dress, or anything “geek chic” to recreate those awkward prom photos.

Most of the interactive exhibits will still be available during the event, and there will be a laser show at the Strasenburgh Planetarium.