ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Museum and Science Center has unveiled another one of its after-hours, 21+ events; “RMSC After Dark: Geek Chic Prom” is June 10, 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. General admission tickets start at $26, and can be found here.

The event will have a cash bar, and food from Dinosaur BBQ. RMSC encourages late-night museum-goers to break out a tuxedo, an old prom dress, or anything “geek chic” to recreate those awkward prom photos.

Most of the interactive exhibits will still be available during the event, and there will be a laser show at the Strasenburgh Planetarium.

Other activities:

  • Experience and play virtual reality games with VeRacity VRcade
  • Create LED corsages with the Rochester Maker Faire
  • Pillow Talk with the Center for Biological Diversity
  • Moon gaze (weather permitting)  and learn about the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse
  • Dance the night away with DJ A_Live
  • Take part in an interactive game of throwback pop culture and science themed trivia
  • Head to the renovated Strasenburgh Planetarium for laser shows
  • Have the opportunity to become prom royalty 
  • Dinosaur BBQ will be taking over the cafe