Garth Fagan Dance celebrates MLK Day with free classes

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Garth Fagan Dance held a series of free classes for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The company has done this tradition every year since 1997. Anyone was welcome at five free classes — no matter their dancing experience.

It was an opportunity to learn form some of the best dancers in Rochester. The dance school’s director tells us it also ties into Dr. King’s message.

“The language of dance, because it’s a human thing, connects you to humanity in a way,” School Director Natalie Rogers-Cropper said.

“I think that’s in alignment with what Dr. King is talking about, which is — let’s be human beings together, that everyone should have an equal playing field. When you see a dance class with all these different types of people, race, gender — it doesn’t matter — working together, enjoying life, enjoying their bodies, then you say, ‘Okay there’s hope for the world, this is how the world should be.”

Garth Fagan Dance is celebrating its 50th anniversary this Friday and Saturday, performing with the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra at the Eastman Theatre.

Performances are at 8 p.m. both evenings.