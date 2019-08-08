‘Galactic’ headlines final Party in the Park of 2019

Buffalo-based Aqueous plays at Party in the Park in downtown Rochester on August 8, 2019. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A bittersweet Thursday evening for Rochester music fans as the downtown summer concert series Party in the Park comes to a close for another year.

New Orleans-based jam band Galactic is headlining the event, at MLK Park in downtown Rochester, with supporting acts Adam Ezra Group and JunkYardFieldTrip.

There’s more than just music at Party in the Park. Unique vendors with even more unique goods can be found at the Bazaar in the Park. This week’s vendors include Makabre Art, Gods n’ Gladiators, Zeyba, Little Margie’s Boutique, House of Chalice, Henna Art, Skipball, Posts Pottery, and Forefathers Innovation.

General admission tickets cost $7, but there are VIP options available as well, starting at $35. Kids 12 and younger are free with an adult. Tickets are available online.

Guests can enter at the west gate (corner of Court and Chestnut Streets) or the east gate (corner of Court Street and the traffic circle). Visitors can pay $7 for parking at the adjacent Strong National Museum of Play beginning at 4:30 p.m. Alternatives for parking include nearby garages:

Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Boulevard

Court Street Garage, corner of South Avenue and Court Street

East End Garage, 475 E. Main Street

HSBC Garage, 100 Chestnut Street (enter on Broad Street side)

Remember to check out the forecast before heading out! From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. our region is expecting some strong to potentially severe thunderstorms.